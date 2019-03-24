Steelers G.M.: Ben Roethlisberger contract talks “still ongoing”

Now that the Steelers have gotten rid of all the guys who seemed to have a problem with Ben Roethlisberger — or at least were willing to say it out loud — now they have to pay their quarterback.

And as they prepare to do so, they’re leaving no doubt that he’s their guy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said that talks on Roethlisberger’s new deal were “still ongoing” but it was what he said about it that made their intent clear.

In noting that all this offseason’s chatter regarding Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown was just a distraction rather than a big issue, Colbert staked the team firmly to the 37-year-old Roethlisberger.

“We feel comfortable knowing Ben is our quarterback and our leader,” Colbert said.

The fact he has to say it out loud speaks to all the drama that has surrounded the Steelers lately. But if letting two stars of their offense go for nothing and a relative song didn’t make it clear that Roethlisberger ran the place, that statement did. Even though Colbert acknowledged that this would be his quarterback’s final contract, they’re willing to commit to him for the foreseeable future.