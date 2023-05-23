Steelers G Kevin Dotson says he expects to be replaced

The reality of the NFL is almost every player is expendable. Teams go into every offseason looking to improve the roster in an attempt to win a Super Bowl. It’s never personal when a player is replaced in the lineup but it is always business.

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson is dealing with this right now as he watches his spot at left guard get taken by free-agent signing Isaac Seumalo.

Dotson spoke after OTA practice on Tuesday and seemed very much resigned to the fact he knows he will no longer be the starter.

“Once you pay somebody, it’s almost set in stone regardless,” Dotson said. Dotson noted the team told him it would be a competition but it didn’t seem like Dotson really believed that.

Dotson looked like he was the answer at left tackle when he was put into the starting lineup as a rookie. But the last two seasons have been forgettable for him. Pittsburgh has a very talented offensive group and so rebuilding the offensive line makes sense and Dotson, along with offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. are the two players who had to be replaced.

