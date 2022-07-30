Steelers G Kevin Dotson predicts huge season for RB Najee Harris

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was the workhorse of the offense with 1,200 yards on 307 carries. But guard Kevin Dotson believes that if the offensive line can just play 25 percent better, Harris can be a 2,000-yard rusher.

According to Dotson, Harris was having to break four or five tackles and if his offensive line could just block two of those guys, it could add 30 or 40 yards a game to Harris’ numbers. Keep in mind, last season Harris had 30 broken tackles on 307 touches so it might be something of an illusion to think he was doing it on every play.

What was actually happening is because of his offensive line as well as his struggles with reads and explsion was getting hit early and often on carries. But in more cases than not, Harris didn’t break a tackle and just went down.

The Steelers have invested heavily in the offensive line. So much so, it looks like Dotson, who started nine games in 2021 is going to find himself a backup in 2022.

Just 20% better. That's what Kevin Dotson thinks the offensive line needs to do for Najee Harris to go CRAZY this year. He's trying to win the left guard job in order to help the cause. #Steelers @937theFan pic.twitter.com/SlKjBgfLKD — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) July 29, 2022

