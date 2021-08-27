Steelers G Kevin Dotson dominates in preseason

Well, for all the hoopla about Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson not being in shape and not working with the first team for much of camp, everything is falling into place. Dotson has taken his place among the starters at left guard and according to Pro Football Focus, he dominated the preseason.

Dotson was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the NFL in preseason according to PFF. Just like he did last season, Dotson got on the field and just controls the line of scrimmage. As a rookie, Dotson was the best lineman on the field in nearly in every opportunity he was given.

Dotson started four games in 2020. He played 358 offensive snaps and didn’t allow a single sack. The Steelers drafted Dotson fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft and it feels like the team got their next great interior offensive lineman.