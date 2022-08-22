Steelers G Kendrick Green says Mike Tomlin called him out in team meeting

Saturday was another lackluster performance for the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line. This unit got pushed around bigtime by the Jacksonville Jaguars front with one of the worst offenders being guard Kendrick Green.

When Green spoke to the media he noted that he specifically was called out by head coach Mike Tomlin for his poor performance and he knows he has to do better. He also noted he does not think he’s done enough to secure the starting guard spot.

Green was 100 percent correct when he said the offensive line needs to be more physical. I glad called the line out for this, especially Green. The team wasted a year trying to turn him into a center and now he’s in a position battle with Kendrick Green to go back to guard.

The problem at this point is if Tomlin and the coaches can’t get through to Green and the rest of them, it is too late to fix short of making a trade to add some talent. So let’s hope this lights a fire under these guys to improve over the next two weeks.

