Steelers G Kendrick Green on 1st day of padded practice: ‘First day of pads is like Christmas’

One guy who is ready to put the pads on and start hitting at training camp is Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kendrick Green. Green compared the first day of pads to Christmas and said the team is excited for the first practice on Monday.

Green should also be excited as he has made the move to guard and is in a position battle with Kevin Dotson for the starting job. Green struggled as the team’s starting center as a rookie in 2021 but looks much more natural moving back to his college position of guard.

Pittsburgh .kicks off its preseason schedule in less than two weeks against the Seattle Seahawks on August 13.

'The first day is exciting. We’re excited. First day of pads is like Christmas.' – @The_fridge53 on the @steelers putting the pads on for the first time today. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 1, 2022

