Steelers G J.C. Hassenauer OUT with shoulder injury

An already thin Pittsburgh Steelers line just got thinner. J.C. Hassenauer was filling in for Kevin Dotson against the Los Angeles Chargers and now, thanks to a shoulder injury he is out as well.

Veteran Joe Haeg should be the guy to come in and replace Hassenauer but this is just one more hit to a team that cannot afford any more injuries.

The Steelers trail the Chargers 14-3 late in the first half.

#Steelers G JC Hassenauer has been ruled out of tonight’s game with a shoulder injury. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 22, 2021

