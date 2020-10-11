Steelers G David DeCastro, WR Diontae Johnson questionable to return

Curt Popejoy



The Pittsburgh Steelers announced via their Director of Communications Burt Lauten that guard David DeCastro is being evaluated for an abdominal injury is questionable to return.

Rookie Kevin Dotson will fill in for DeCastro.  DeCastro missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury.

In addition, wide receiver Diontae Johnson is also questionable to return as he suffered a back injury fielding a punt in the first half. Look for more James Washington and Chase Claypool in Johnson’s absence.

