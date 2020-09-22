Steelers G David DeCastro expected back for Week 3 vs. Houston Texans

Barring a setback, Steelers are expecting Pro Bowl G David DeCastro to be ready to return against the Houston Texans. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 22, 2020





Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers veteran guard David DeCastro is expected to return to the lineup on Sunday.

DeCastro injured his knee in the “Under the Lights” practice on Aug. 28 and has not suited up since.

Rookie Kevin Dotson played dutifully in DeCastro’s place last week versus the Denver Broncos. Per PFF College, in 43 pass-block snaps, Dotson allowed no QB pressures. He’s the only rookie offensive lineman with 10+ pass-block snaps to achieve this feat.

