Steelers full updated 7-round 2022 mock draft

The Steelers are through three games and currently sit at 1-2 on the season. So decided it was time to kick off our regular full seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft. This is a full seven rounds but thanks to multiple trades by the Steelers is a little short on picks. We did take the liberty of adding in a late third-round pick as a predicted compensatory selection. However, as of now there won’t be a Steelers pick in the fourth, fifth or sixth rounds.

1st round-QB Malik Willis, Liberty

I’m staying on the Malik Willis bandwagon for better or worse. I think he has the most upside in what looks like a down quarterback class and gets the nod for his huge arm and impressive athleticism.

2nd round-WR John Metchie III, Alabama

The Steelers desperately need a true No. 1 receiver and Alabama’s John Metchie III can be that. You figure in James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster could both leave in free agency and the need for another weapon is even more obvious.

3rd round-OG Ed Ingram, LSU

Another player who could be moving on at the end of the season is guard Trai Turner. Ingram is a powerful drive blocker who makes up for sub-par athleticism with his strength.

3rd round-OT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

At the pace he is on, Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard might end up going much higher than this but getting him this late is a steal. Kinnard has been dominant this season and I would not be opposed to the Steelers using their second-round pick on him and waiting another round to pick up a wide receiver.

7th round-DT Robert Cooper, Florida State

The Steelers need a guy they can drop into the middle of the defensive line and just let him swallow up offensive linemen. Robert Cooper out of Florida State fits the bill. He’s not very agile or athletic which hurts his stock but at 6-foot-2 and nearly 340 pounds, he’s a long-slung nose tackle who can anchor at the LOS.

7th round-CB Chandler Jones, Louisville

Any pick in the seventh round is a crapshoot but I like Jones speed and quickness in short areas and he’s a scrappy defender albeit a bit undersized.

