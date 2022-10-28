Steelers full 7-round 2023 mock draft update

We are approaching the midway point of the season and the bye week for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With that, we decided it was time to update our mock draft, this time going a full seven rounds. The Steelers don’t currently hold a fifth or sixth-round pick.

First round-DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Carter is the next great Georgia defensive lineman and an absolute monster in the middle.

Second round-OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Psumedia

Olumuyiwa Fashanu is an excellent all-around tackle prospect with great athleticism and top technique.

Third round-WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

It wouldn’t be a mock draft without the Steelers drafting a top wide receiver in the middle rounds. Zay Flowers is a threat to score every time he touches the football.

Fourth round-CB Mekhi Garner, LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mekhi Garner is another excellent LSU cornerback prospect with NFL size and length, excellent straight-line speed and fluid hips.

Seventh round-OG Matthew Jones, Ohio State

Matthew Jones is an experienced interior offensive lineman who has been playing for the Buckeyes since he was a freshman. Through his first three seasons, Jones has only allowed one sack in 23 games.

Seventh round-EDGE Jordan Domineck, Arkansas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Domineck transferred to Arkansas from Georgia Tech and has proved himself to be a very good pass rusher as well as stout run defender. He projects as an outside linebacker in the Steelers scheme.

