Steelers free up salary cap space after Kevin Dotson trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams worked out a trade to send guard Kevin Dotson to the Rams while the team does two draft pick swaps over the next two years.

This was a wise move for the Steelers as it gets Dotson’s contract off the books and eliminates a tough choice they might have had to make about the roster before cutdowns.

Pittsburgh is also saving $2.75 million against the salary cap. Pittsburgh has a long list of free agents at the end of the 2023 season so don’t look for the Steelers to go out and spend this money this season and instead hoard as much as possible to help with contracts in the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire