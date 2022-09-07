Steelers free up cap space with T.J. Watt contract restructure

With just days before the start of the regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move to free up some salary cap. According to NFL report Ian Rapoport, the Steelers restructured the contract of linebacker T.J. Watt to free up $6.75 million in cap space.

Watt was the Defensive Player of the Year last season and tied the single-season record with 22.5 sacks. Watt is in the second season of his massive $112 million contract extension.

This move wasn’t driven by any dire financial situation so it could mean the Steelers have a move in the works. Pittsburgh desperately needs an offensive tackle and have an excellent trade option in quarterback Mason Rudolph. This extra cap space could be to accomodate the contract of a player they bring in this week.

The #Steelers restructured the contract of pass-rusher TJ Watt to create $6.75M of space, source said. A little operating room before the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2022

