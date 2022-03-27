Which Steelers free agents will be back with the team this season?

At this point, there are six players on the free-agent market who were on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster last season. Some had their contracts terminated and others are simply unrestricted free agents. Are any of them good candidates to bring back and will the Steelers do it? Let’s make some predictions.

CB Joe Haden

I honestly thought Haden would be signed somewhere else by now. Perhaps he’s holding out for more money but with Pittsburgh signing Levi Wallace, there’s almost no chance he returns to the Steelers.

LB Joe Schobert

The Steelers terminated Joe Schobert’s contract to save cap space and to bring in Myles Jack. I’m sure Schobert believes he’s a starter in the NFL, so he will end up signing a deal elsewhere and not coming back to Pittsburgh.

G Trai Turner

The Steelers have made some huge moves in free agency in regards to the interior offensive line. Trai Turner was brought in to replace David Decastro but it never materialized. There’s no spot for him on the Steelers.

S Terrell Edmunds

As much as it pains me to say, it really feels like Terrell Edmunds ends up back with the Steelers and in the starting lineup. He’s not gotten any traction in free agency and the Steelers have made no moves to replace him.

OT Zach Banner

Like Schobert, Zach Banner was released as a cost-cutting measure. But where the situation differs is the Steelers haven’t addressed depth at offensive tackle so we think Banner will eventually re-sign with the Steelers.

TE Eric Ebron

