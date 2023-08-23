Steelers work out Free agent TE Noah Gindorff

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out free-agent tight end Noah Grindorff on Tuesday.

The Steelers currently have Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry and Darnell Washington on the roster. Not sure where Gindorff, a player with an injury history and only 44 career college receptions fits into the fold but you never know.

Gindorff was briefly on the Seattle Seahawks roster this Summer. It is hard to imagine there is a spot on the roster for him and with less than a week to final cuts, we aren’t sure what the point is. There are certainly spots where the Steelers could upgrade and you can look for Pittsburgh to keep a close eye on other team’s roster cuts for some players who could potentially upgrade depth positions on the roster.

#Steelers worked out Noah Gindorff — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 22, 2023

