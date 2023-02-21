Will the Steelers use the franchise tag in 2023?

Tuesday marked the first day NFL teams could designate players for the franchise tag on their teams. There is a lengthy list of big-name free agents across the NFL who could be potential candidates, headlined by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. But are there any players on the Pittsburgh Steelers who the team could be tempted to use it on?

The short answer is no. Honestly, more bad than good has come from the Steelers using the tag in the past (we’re looking at you, Le’Veon Bell) so given how tight money is going to be this offseason, using it on any free agent is a longshot.

But if they did, the only guy who would make any sense is cornerback Cameron Sutton. Sutton emerged as the team’s top coverage player after the retirement of Joe Haden and timed it perfectly with free agency. Nevertheless, it is hard to imagine the Steelers shelling out $18.14 million for Sutton if they cannot work out a more reasonable long-term contract.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire