Steelers work out former Tulane TE Charles Jones II

The Pittsburgh Steelers have starter their week of preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals and this includes shuffling the roster to account for recent events. With starting tight end Vance McDonald testing positive for COVID-19, there’s no chance he plays on Sunday so the Steelers are looking at a replacement.

The Steelers brought in former Tulane tight end Charles Jones II for a workout.

Jones came into the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent multiple stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list in 2020 before being released in September. The Buffalo Bills signed him but released him just a few days later.

If this is the guy the Steelers are counting on to play some football this weekend, they are in trouble. The best-case scenario is if the Steelers decide to sign Jones it would be to the practice squad and Zach Gentry will be active for this week’s game.

List