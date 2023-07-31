Steelers work out former South Carolina RB ZaQuandre White

According to multiple sources, the Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in running back ZaQuandre White for a workout. White played his college football at South Carolina and spent last season with the Miami Dolphins.

This move could be in response to the injury suffered by Steelers running back Alfonzo Graham during training camp. Graham rushed for 583 yards on 88 carries in 2021.

White spent two seasons at South Carolina after starting his career at Florida State before transferring to a community college. White has spent time at linebacker and running back during his college career and his physical running style is his trademark.

BREAKING: Former South Carolina standout and USFL star running back ZaQuandre White is working out for the Pittsburgh #Steelers, source says. Some nice potential depth for Pittsburgh in their RB room. pic.twitter.com/myvrIN3T9a — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 31, 2023

