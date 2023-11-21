Steelers fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been fired.

Head coach Mike Tomlin announced the firing in a brief statement.

"Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. I appreciate Matt's hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career," Tomlin said.

There's been no official word on who will be calling the Steelers' offensive plays going forward, but Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner will reportedly assume Canada's duties.

A change was something Steelers fans had been begging for all season, as young quarterback Kenny Pickett has shown no growth in his second season and the Steelers have struggled week after week to move the ball.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Steelers remain very much alive in the AFC playoff race, and there's a good chance they'll be playing meaningful games for the rest of the year. They'll need a better offense to win those games, and Tomlin made the change he had to make.