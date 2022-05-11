Will the Steelers finally start the season at home in 2022?

On Thursday, we will finally find out the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 regular-season schedule. Here is a breakdown of who the Steelers will play and on Thursday we will find out when.

The biggest question for the Steelers is will Pittsburgh play in Week One at Heinz Field. It’s a question defensive tackle Cam Heyward asked on Twitter. Keep in mind, The Steelers haven’t started an NFL season at home since 2014.

Are ever going to start the season at home @steelers — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) May 9, 2022

Cast your vote below and let us know if you think Pittsburgh will finally get to stay home in the first week of the season. And jump in the comments and let us know who you think the Steelers will play in Week One and what will Pittsburgh’s schedule be.

