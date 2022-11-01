Steelers finalizing trade for Commanders CB William Jackson III
According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a trade to bring Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III to Pittsburgh. The Steelers earlier traded away wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears.
Sources: The #Steelers aren’t done. They are finalizing a trade for #Commanders CB Will Jackson III, some help for their defense. pic.twitter.com/6jFL0OkXCB
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022