Steelers finalizing trade for Commanders CB William Jackson III

Curt Popejoy
According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a trade to bring Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III to Pittsburgh. The Steelers earlier traded away wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

