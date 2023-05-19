Steelers finalizing Mitch Trubisky extension, GM says

Steelers finalizing Mitch Trubisky extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it looks like he’ll be staying there for a while.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, confirmed that the team is finalizing terms on a contract extension with the quarterback:

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal will be for two years, and will lower Trubisky’s cap hit for the 2023 season, which had been set at $10 million.

After spending four seasons with the Bears, Trubisky appeared in six games for the Buffalo Bills during the 2021 season before inking a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2022 campaign.

He ultimately started five games for the Steelers, posting a 2-3 record with a 65% completion percentage.

He threw four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was replaced by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky in all likelihood will continue to serve as the backup for the Steelers, with Mason Rudolph also inking a deal with the team this week.

In 64 career games, Trubisky has thrown for 11,904 yards and 68 touchdowns along with 43 interceptions.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018, his first full season as the Bears’ starter after they drafted him No. 2 in the 2017 draft.

