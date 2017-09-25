Steelers feel they’re wasting their offensive talent

There was discussion about the Steelers’ slow offensive start after each of the first two weeks of the season, but the concern didn’t swell to a particularly high level because the team won both times.

The offense fell short of expectations again in Chicago on Sunday and it was more of a talking point because the Bears pulled out a 23-17 win in overtime. The Steelers managed 282 yards, down from their modest totals in the first two weeks and way below the bar set for the unit coming into the season.

Tight end Jesse James called 17 points a waste for a team with the talent the Steelers have on hand and guard David DeCastro agreed with that assessment.

“We’re so much better than this. It’s tough to waste all the talent we have,” DeCastro said, via ESPN.com. “Look at the offense we have. If we’re not putting up 350, 400 yards a game, it feels like we’re wasting it.”

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said “this one is on me” after going 22-of-39 for 235 yards and losing a fumble, but the entire unit has failed to click as hoped through the first three weeks and it will take a change across the board for the Steelers to get where they want to go this year.