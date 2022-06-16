Steelers FB Derek Watt hold unique distinction on Pittsburgh’s roster

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt played 86 offensive snaps. For the season, Watt had one carry for a single rushing yard and caught three passes for 15 more yards. Why does any of this matter? Just wait, it’s coming.

The Steelers have several of the highest-paid players at their respective positions, depending on what measure you choose. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and yes, Watt.

Watt’s cap hit for 2022 is $4.713 million. Highest among fullbacks this season. But if that isn’t enough to make you cringe, there’s more. Watt is also the largest offensive cap hit for this season on the entire Steelers roster. No other NFL team can claim their highest-paid offensive player this season is a rarely-used fullback.

Overall, Watt has the eighth-highest cap hit on the team this season. He trails six defensive players and kicker Chris Boswell. Just behind Watt is starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor at $4.33 million.

