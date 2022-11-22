Steelers favorites for the 1st time all season versus the Colts

For the first time in the 2022 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are betting favorites. Pittsburgh has been underdogs in each of their first 10 games and the team is 3-7 during that stretch.

But this week the Steelers are preparing to go on the road and take on the Indianapolis Colts who are 4-6-1 on the year. Tipico Sportsbook has Pittsburgh as a three-point road favorite.

Indianapolis has had a tumultuous season, to say the least with the front office gutting the coaching staff and opting for former player and NFL analyst Jeff Saturday to run the team. This is despite having no prior college or professional coaching experience.

The Steelers offense has been dreadful this season averaging only 17 points per game. They can however take comfort in knowing the Colts offense is one of only four teams worse, averaging only 15.7 points per game.

Defensively the Colts have been slightly better. The team is currently is allowing 20 points per game while the Steelers defense is allowing 24.4 points per game.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

List

Steelers vs Bengals: Big takeaways from Pittsburgh's loss

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire