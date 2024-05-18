Steelers fans turn on Cam Heyward after questionable tweet

We all know that Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is currently sitting out voluntary workouts and is reportedly planning to sit out OTAs while he tries to get a contract extension this offseason. Heyward feels that even at 35 years old and coming off of an injury-plagued season, he has plenty of good football left in him and wants to work out a new contract before the start of the season.

Then Heyward sent out the Tweet below and while the responses from Steelers fans were somewhat divided, it was clear many fans don’t want to hear about Heyward wanting more money and pleading to the fans about it on social media.

From, “Can’t wait until you retire” to “As you’re making $22M this year (which you’re not worth)” there was quite a mix of replies. Most fans were very supportive of Heyward getting a new deal but as you always see with Steeler Nation, as soon as it comes to money, many of them just assume all players should want to take a hometown discount to stay with a team that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire