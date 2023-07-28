Steelers fans trek to Saint Vincent College for opening day of training camp

Jul. 27—Mike Franciscus grew up in Penn Hills but he had to travel all the way from Arizona to attend his first Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.

"I have family here, plus it's kind of a bucket list thing for me," said Franciscus, who arrived with Belinda Rhodes, a friend from Sacramento, Calif., and his brother, Chuck, from Pittsburgh, who had a different idea in mind.

"I'm doing a little scouting on the 49ers' first opponent," said Chuck, who was a rare sight at Saint Vincent decked out head-to-toe in San Francisco 49ers gear. "Plus I want to see if Kenny Pickett's gotten better."

The Steelers open the regular season at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 10 against the 49ers.

Cars were lined up as far as the eye could see on Saint Vincent Drive when the gates opened at 11 a.m. and fans poured in to check out this year's merchandise, enter promotional contests and get in line for Steelers autographs as players took the field for their afternoon practice.

Teresa Leach drove her grandsons 4 1/2 hours from Virginia on Thursday morning to attend their first training camp.

"I'm excited to see Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and Minkah (Fitzpatrick)," said Grayson Shiflett.

Shiflett's little brother, Gavin, claimed to not be a Steelers fan, and then rattled off quite a few names.

"I want to see Kenny, T.J. Watt, Najee Harris and Joey Porter Jr.," Gavin said.

Members of the Herbert Hoover High School football team from Elkview, W.Va., drove nearly four hours as part of a senior trip to training camp.

"I'm a Browns fan all the way, but I want to see Najee (Harris)," said Kole Johnson.

Self-professed Bengals fan Bryce Grimm said he was also hoping to get a glimpse of Harris in action.

Greyson LaQuatra, 7, of Penn Township was at the back of a very long line of fans waiting to enter the autograph area with his grandmother, Holly Burnfield.

"I'm excited to get my football signed, hopefully by Kenny Pickett and T.J. Watt," LaQuatra said, holding up a football that already sported an autograph from former Steeler and longtime running backs coach Dick Hoak.

There was no mistaking when the Steelers emerged from their dorms to head down through the autograph line before practice. Around 1:40 p.m., the loud cheers could be heard several hundred yards away outside the Fred Rogers Center.

Nick Chimino of Latrobe and his son, Coop, 8, were hustling toward the practice field shortly before the cheering began.

Chimino has been bringing his sons to camp off and on for more than a decade.

"I just love watching the kids interact with the players," Chimino said.

Admission to open practices through Aug. 17 is free, but a mobile ticket must be secured online via Ticketmaster.

