Steelers fans can’t overreact to reports from OTAs on these new quarterbacks

Everyone waits with nervous anticipation about the current state of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback position. After adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the offseason, fans and pundits alike hope the Steelers have finally found the missing piece of the puzzle.

So when mixed reviews of Wilson and particularly Fields come out of OTAs, people want to get all bent out of shape about it. But it’s important to keep any reports of players playing well or playing poorly in the offseason in perspective.

Thanks to Kenny Pickett.

No player gave Steelers fans more false hope than Pickett last season. His offseason was literally perfect. Every week we heard about Pickett’s command of the offense and how things were going to be different.

Then the preseason comes and Pickett is even better. It seemed that every time the football left his hand it was a long touchdown. The offense was fixed, right?

Wrong. Pickett’s game completely crumbled when the regular season started and all those accolades just faded into the background, only to be replaced with week after week of anemic, inefficient passing. So, when you start reading about how well or poorly one of these Steelers quarterbacks played, take it all with a grain of salt.

