Who are Steelers fans rooting for in Super Bowl LVII?

In just over a week the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in Super Bowl LVII. These two teams have proven themselves to be the best representatives in their respective conferences and it should be a great game.

But do Pittsburgh Steelers fans care? Whether you want to admit it or not, most of you will tune in and watch the game but who are you rooting for?

I’ve seen on social media some saying they can’t cheer for the Eagles because they are the other Pennsylvania team. Not sure of the logic with that one since the two teams aren’t really rivals but to each their own.

Others feel like they can’t root for the Chiefs because they are something of a conference rival and the team to beat in the AFC.

Either way, a former Steeler is going to get a Super Bowl trophy and this might figure into it. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster plays for the Chiefs and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is on the Eagles.

Cast your vote and tell us who you are rooting for on Super Bowl Sunday.

