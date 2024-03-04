Advertisement

Steelers fans react to Diontae Johnson trade rumors

Allison Koehler
·3 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are out in full force on X (formerly Twitter) after NFL reporter Tony Pauline speculated that wide receiver Diontae Johnson could be traded for appropriate compensation. Heck, even Johnson responded to the rumors with a series of tweets.

Johnson made it known that he was unhappy with presumed starter Kenny Pickett when he endorsed Mason Rudolph the day after his team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

As much of a blow as it would be to their current wide receiver room, the Steelers trading Johnson to avoid future distraction could be the right move.

Fans have mixed feelings.

 

 

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire