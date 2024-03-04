Steelers fans react to Diontae Johnson trade rumors

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are out in full force on X (formerly Twitter) after NFL reporter Tony Pauline speculated that wide receiver Diontae Johnson could be traded for appropriate compensation. Heck, even Johnson responded to the rumors with a series of tweets.

Johnson made it known that he was unhappy with presumed starter Kenny Pickett when he endorsed Mason Rudolph the day after his team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

As much of a blow as it would be to their current wide receiver room, the Steelers trading Johnson to avoid future distraction could be the right move.

Fans have mixed feelings.

No way y'all thought Diontae Johnson was gonna spend his contract year with a QB ranked 40/32 pic.twitter.com/lS3vQmkxdy — PICKETT 2 PICKENS SZN (@Gaige_Rage) March 4, 2024

I don’t think the Steelers trade Diontae Johnson but then again you never know. Definitely should put some stock into their meetings with WR’s at the combine. DJ also in the last year of his current deal. I have a hard time seeing the Steelers cornering themselves into having WR… — Steelers Network (@SteelersNetwork) March 3, 2024

Diontae Johnson has 100+ catch/1K yards a year potential if used correctly. A chain mover…mans always open and yall talking about trading THAT? 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jeremy (@iAMjeremy17) March 4, 2024

Wide Receivers are a dime a dozen. I will never understand people’s obsession with mid-tier WRs. Diontae Johnson isn’t going to get any better and yes, he’s a good WR. That’s it. He’s not special. He celebrates 5 yard catches like Touchdowns cause he doesn’t catch Touchdowns. — Jo3yy (@BlitzzBurrgh) March 4, 2024

If there was 1 player that is expendable this off season it’s Diontae Johnson… I do love the guy and he’s really good.. but you could probably supplement your team the best by trading DJ, gaining capital and drafting again this year. Steelers pretty good at drafting WR — ✨STEELER GANG WESTCOAST✨ TJ WATT CLEARS (@SteelerGangWest) March 4, 2024

Moving Diontae Johnson is a bad call unless you have a surefire replacement. He's the only consistent seperator in that WR core — talan • NFL SCOUT (@talannfl) March 4, 2024

It’s not surprising that the Steelers are open to trading Diontae Johnson with the right offer, because that would be common sense. But with so many good WRs in the draft, I don’t know who will want to give a high draft pick for him. — Chris Dokish (@ChrisDokish) March 3, 2024

I like Diontae Johnson’s talent. But if you can trade him, you trade him. He isn’t coming back next year. You don’t want to pay him on another contract. He’s an expiring asset. And if the QB situation isn’t great again, he could be a ticking time bomb. — Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) March 3, 2024

Diontae Johnson is one of the best route runners in the NFL. A GM is going to have to make one hell of an offer for the Steelers to part ways with DJ. — Billy Hartford (@BudDupreeFan) March 3, 2024

