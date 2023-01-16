Steelers fans overreact to results of AFC Wild Card round

Even though the season is over for the Pittsburgh Steelers, their fans are still tuning into the playoffs. Last weekend was the first round of the playoffs and many of you, myself included, tuned in to check out the action and wonder “what if?” after the Steelers near playoff miss.

Everyone got to see the Buffalo Bills squeak past the Miami Dolphins, the Jaguars upset the Chargers and finally, the Bengals win a close one over the Ravens. This prompted many fans and even some writers to boast that the Steelers could have won any of those games, had they made the playoffs.

First of all, it doesn’t matter because Pittsburgh didn’t make it. Sitting around and pondering what might have happened is just going to frustrate fans. Why put yourself through such a pointless exercise?

But more importantly, I wouldn’t get so bold about what the Steelers might have done. Buffalo scored 34, Jacksonville scored 31 and the Bengals scored 24. Pittsburgh scored 30 points exactly one time during the regular season. The Bills who Pittsburgh would have played, beat the brakes off the Steelers in the regular season already. To assume the Pittsburgh offense would have kept up in these shootouts is optimistic, to say the least.

List

Final grades for the Steelers 2022 rookies

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire