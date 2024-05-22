Steelers fans, local business owners react to 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

There is so much excitement surrounding the big announcement for the 2026 NFL Draft. The draft have a major impact across the city and many fans said this is long overdue.

>> Pittsburgh selected to host 2026 NFL Draft

The pick is in Pittsburgh will be the host city for the 2026 NFL draft and it’s an understatement that Steelers fans are thrilled.

“It’s huge for the city,” said Jason Abrahams, Rally House manager.

The NFL draft will draw in hundreds of thousands of football fans from all over the Burgh. Fans couldn’t be happier.

“In 2017, I was in Philadelphia for the draft, and I thought wouldn’t this be a great idea to have this in Pittsburgh and today the dream has been fulfilled I’m so excited,” said Elaine Cosentino, Steelers fan.

Since 2015, more than 3 million fans across the nation have attended draft festivities. The three-day event is filled with activities and community events. Businesses in the North Shore are excited for the boost in revenue.

“This is people from all over the country all over the world and bring money into the city we have two stores on the North shore. It’s going to be huge for us,” said Abrahams.

The owner of Yinzers of the Burgh said they plan to have merchandise in his store for other NFL teams too during the draft. He said this is going to be a game-changer for the city.

“The revenue for the city in general will be amazing and you know it’s a long time coming steelers fans travel so well they go all over the country so it’s about time the city and the Rooneys can benefit from the NFL,” said Jimmy Coen, owner Yinzers in the Burgh.

Many are glad this unique opportunity will shine a global spotlight on Pittsburgh and help the local economy.

“It’s amazing. We went in Cleveland a couple years ago and we had a blast but here is going to be epic,” said Brandy Darits, Steelers fan.

“And being such a hometown city. We are such an inviting city. It’s a place where you are going to have a really good time,” said Tony Martini, Penn State fan

Businesses in downtown are excited for the boost in revenue too.

“It’s definitely going to benefit us big time,” said Don Doherty, Gaucho manager.

