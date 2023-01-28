Steelers fans divided on AFC championship game

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will square off with the winner representing the AFC in Super Bowl. We asked Pittsburgh Steelers fans who they planned to root for this weekend and wanted to share an update on the poll. It might surprise you.

You can still vote in the poll and I hope you do but if you are just curious about the results, here is where we stand.

This is with 1,638 votes as of publishing:

647 votes or 41.15% of voters are rooting for the Bengals

525 votes or 32.05% of voters are rooting for the Chiefs

439 votes or 26.80% of voters are voting for neither team

I am honestly pretty shocked that so many Steelers fans are on board with the Bengals representing the AFC. Personally, I plan to cheer for Cincinnati because I want to see the Bengals get to the Super Bowl and lose. This would make the Bengals 0-4 in Super Bowls joining the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills for Super Bowl futility.

