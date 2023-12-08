Steelers fans chant ‘Mason Rudolph’ after Jabrill Peppers’ interception on Mitch Trubisky

The New England Patriots gave the Pittsburgh Steelers all sorts of problems in the first half of Thursday’s game.

Mitchell Trubisky has struggled to get into a rhythm with his receivers, and in the second quarter, Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers snagged an interception against the backup quarterback and ran the ball back to the red zone.

The boo birds filled Acrisure Stadium after the play, and Steelers fans started chanting “Mason Rudolph.” It’s a shocking turn of events considering the Patriots didn’t even score a touchdown in last week’s home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

But they’ve looked like a different team entirely against the Steelers.

Steelers stadium chanting “Mason Rudolph” pic.twitter.com/gCFXiSbDHo — Jordan Schofield (@JSKO_PHOTO) December 8, 2023

Zappe has looked as poised as ever in the pocket, which is something the team lacked with Mac Jones under center. For a team that’s 2-10 with nothing to play for, the Patriots continue to show tremendous fight under coach Bill Belichick.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire