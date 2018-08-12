Steelers fan put on full pads, Troy Polamalu jersey and tried to practice with the team

One Pittsburgh fan, dressed in a helmet, full pads and a Troy Polamalu uniform, made it past security and tried to participate in team drills on Saturday afternoon at the Steelers’ training camp. (Getty Images)

One Pittsburgh Steelers fan took the term “open practice” to its literal meaning on Saturday afternoon at the Steelers’ training camp.

An unidentified fan dressed in a Troy Polamalu uniform complete with full pads made it past security on Saturday during the Steelers’ practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and attempted to take part in team drills, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Fans are permitted to watch practice from behind a fence nearby the field, though it’s unclear how he got past security and onto the field. It didn’t help that he was wearing a Polamalu jersey, whose No. 43 hasn’t been used again since he retired in 2014.

According to the Post-Gazette, Steelers players were able to quickly identify the fan — which is probably a good thing, as an average person would likely suffer pretty severe injuries just jumping into a full-fledged NFL practice.

The faux-Polamalu was seen being escorted off the field around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Coach Mike Tomlin declined to answer questions about the incident after practice.

