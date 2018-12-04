Steelers fan chokes pregnant Chargers fan on Sunday night

Fan violence continues to be an issue at NFL stadiums.

According to PittsburghCurrent.com, a males Steelers fan choked a pregnant Chargers fan during Sunday night’s game at Heinz Field.

The details and photos can be seen here. We’re posting this not only because it’s newsworthy, but also in the hopes of identifying the man who has his hand on the woman’s throat.

If you have any information as to the man’s identity, let us know.

While these incidents involve a very small percentage of people who attend NFL games, one incident is too many, and teams need to do more to ensure that things like this don’t happen. While no assault can be prevented, every assault can be investigated, solved, and punished.