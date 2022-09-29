Steelers fall in latest TD Wire NFL power rankings

Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a team on the ropes. Sitting at 1-2 no one really really knows if this team is really good or not. The offense is inconsistent at best and the defense has cut off at the knees with the absence of linebacker T.J. Watt.

Our friends over at Touchdown Wire put out their latest NFL power rankings and after falling to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night football fell from No. 19 to No. 21 on the list.

George Pickens made an amazing catch, but it wasn’t enough to save the Steelers from the Cleveland Browns’ onslaught. Pittsburgh is still figuring things out with their offense, and the defense will still have problems to work through with T.J. Watt sidelined.

Truth be told with how poorly the offense has played, 21st feels generous. Pittsburgh is dead last in time of possession and has the second-highest percentage of drives going three-and-out in the NFL. Until this offense finds an identity and some focus, I don’t look for much improvement at all.

List

NFL Week 4: Reasons to watch each game

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire