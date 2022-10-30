Steelers fall to 2-6 after ugly loss to Eagles

Thanks to a heavy dose of A.J. Brown and a relentless Philadelphia Eagles pass rush, the Eagles sent the Pittsburgh Steelers into their bye week with 35-13 blowout loss. Pittsburgh failed to top 20 points for the fifth time this season and the defense allowed 35 or more for the second time.

Offensively, the Steelers line got beat up all game long by the Philadelphia front. Tackles Chuks Okorafor and Dan Moore did rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett no favors and the line as a whole let the young QB take a beating all game long. The run game was stagnant until the outcome was decided with Najee Harris 32 yards on eight carries, with 18 of those coming on one touch.

On defense, it was all about Eagles receiver A.J. Brown. The Steelers had no answer for Brown in the first half as he had three long touchdown receptions. Pittsburgh got Ahkello Witherspoon back but he ended up being benched when he couldn’t keep up. The one bright spot was the play of defensive tackle Cam Heyward who played hard all game long.

Pittsburgh now sits at 2-6 and has an extra week to think about if there are any answers to the questions we continue to ask week after week.

