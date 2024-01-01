Steelers facing flashbacks of 2019 in Week 18 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 18 with the playoffs on the line and their toughest foe on the schedule. The Steelers are traveling to Baltimore to take on the Ravens and Baltimore has established themselves as the best team in the NFL.

However, the Ravens enter the Week 18 game with nothing to play for. Baltimore has locked up the top seed in the AFC and will have a bye week.

Enter deja vu here. The Steelers have been in this exact situation with this exact team before and things didn’t exactly work out. Back in 2019, the Steelers went into the final week of the regular season needing a win and some help to sneak into the playoffs after an up-and-down season.

Back in 2019, Pittsburgh took on the Ravens in the season finale against the Ravens reserves and ended up losing the game 28-10. Baltimore didn’t need Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Mark Andrews or Marshal Yanda to completely control the game.

This was a Steelers team led by Duck Hodges, Benny Snell Jr. and Diontae Johnson on offense so some leeway must be given. Hopefully, after the way this current group has played the last two weeks, there’s no chance of a letdown this week.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire