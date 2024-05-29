Steelers facing complicated sitaution with quarterbacks

As things stand right now, all three of the Pittsburgh Steelers top quarterbacks are playing on one-year contracts and are set to hit free agency at the end of the 2024 season. Between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields it isn’t clear if their guy was brought in to be a long-term answer but it is hard to imagine both will leave in free agency.

Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac shares our concerns and he talked about it during his weekly Steelers chat:

True. It’s going to be a bit of a ticklish situation. The intention, as I’ve stated before, is that the Steelers and Wilson agree to another deal after the season. I don’t imagine, though, that Fields was brought in to be a one-year rental.

We expect Pittsburgh to let this situation carry into training camp so the team can get a better look at both players in the Steelers system. I’m not sure which player should or will get a contract extension but we don’t see any scenario where both players do unless they are so cap-friendly it’s too good to pass us.

