Steelers to face Patriots at Heinz Field in home opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers full schedule will be released later this evening but we at least know of one game. The team announced on Thursday afternoon that the Steelers will finally take on the New England Patriots in Week Two in their home opener.

The Steelers haven’t had their first game of the season be at home since 2014, and it appears this season won’t break that streak. This is not the Patriots team that owned the Steelers for years with Tom Brady under center. But this also won’t be the same Steelers team as the franchise enters the post-Ben Roethlisberger era at quarterback as well.

See you at @heinzfield on September 18th for our home opener! 📺 2022 NFL Schedule Release: Tonight at 8 pm ET on @nflnetwork — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022

