Steelers face must-win game against Colts in muddled AFC playoff race

Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab previews Saturday’s contest between Pittsburgh and Indianapolis and how the Steelers could fall out of the AFC playoff picture.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

FRANK SCHWAB: The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone from a 7-and-4 team looking like a lock to make the playoffs, to facing pretty much a must-win game in week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. That's what happens when you lose back-to-back games against the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots. The Steelers dropped those two games.

They're 7 and 6 now and face one of the other 7-and-6 teams looking for a wild-card spot in Indianapolis this week. This game is crucial for the Steelers mostly because of their remaining schedule. They have games to go against the Bengals, Seahawks, and Ravens.

They can't count on wins in all of those games, for sure. They might not be able to count on a win against the Colts, either, this week. But this is a must-win game for them if they want to stay in the playoff race, a lot of tiebreaker implications, too, so the Steelers really need this win in week 15 if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.