Steelers FA wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. signing with Texans

According to Houston Texans writer Aaron Wilson, Houston is signing Pittsburgh Steelers FA wide receiver Steven Sims. Sims was a restricted free agent with Pittsburgh but the team chose not to tender him.

Sims stepped into a more prominent role on the offense and special teams in the second half of the 2022 season. Sims was especially beneficial when he took over as the primary kickoff and punt returner.

In 2022, Sims appeared in 12 games, starting two of them. He hauled in 14 passes on 23 targets for 104 receiving yards. He also rushed the ball 13 times for 70 yards. As a returner, Sims was excellent. He averaged 25.5 yards per kickoff return on 17 tries.

With Sims in Houston, the Steelers have a void at wide receiver as in the return game. Pittsburgh is banking on a healthy Calvin Austin III this year but should still sign a veteran as an insurance policy, perhaps in the second wave of free agency.

