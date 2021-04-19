Steelers FA Alejandro Villanueva set to visit Ravens

A piece of interesting free agent news: #Steelers FA OT Alejandro Villanueva is set to visit the #Ravens this week, league source said. With some moving parts on Baltimore’s O-line, they plan to check out Villanueva in person. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2021

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers free agent offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva is set to visit with the Baltimore Ravens this week.

The Steelers are working this offseason to rebuild their offensive line in an attempt to get their rushing attack back on track and the aging Villanueva is not part of those plans. Villanueva is entering his 8th NFL season, is 32 years old and has started 90 games for the Steelers at left tackle.

