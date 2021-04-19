Steelers FA Alejandro Villanueva set to visit Ravens

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers free agent offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva is set to visit with the Baltimore Ravens this week.

The Steelers are working this offseason to rebuild their offensive line in an attempt to get their rushing attack back on track and the aging Villanueva is not part of those plans. Villanueva is entering his 8th NFL season, is 32 years old and has started 90 games for the Steelers at left tackle.

2021 NFL draft: 10 most realistic picks for the Steelers in the 1st round

    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Bryce Young made a juke move to elude a rushing defender, set his feet and launched a quick pass for a big gain to tailback Roydell Williams on the opening drive. The Alabama sophomore quarterback showed in Saturday's spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium why he's regarded as the frontrunner to replace Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones. It was also clear that the highest-rated quarterback signee of the Nick Saban era is a work in progress, and so is an offense with some huge voids to fill along with key returning players being held out.