Steelers eyeing potential return of CB Cameron Sutton

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac, the Pittsburgh Steelers brass including head coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan met with former Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton last week.

We theorized a return for Sutton after his sudden release from the Detroit Lions. Sutton was facing some criminal allegations which were later reduced from domestic violence charges down to just a misdemeanor battery. Sutton was released by the Lions on March 21.

Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan met with former Steelers CB Cam Sutton last week in Pittsburgh, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 27, 2024

Sutton spent his first six seasons with the Steelers after Pittsburgh drafted Sutton in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. Sutton left the Steelers in 2023 for a big free-agent contract in Detroit.

If the Steelers meet with Sutton and are satisfied with his off-field situation and can bring Sutton back, we are here for it. Sutton was the team’s best cornerback his last two seasons in Pittsburgh and worked his way to that big free-agent deal. He could be looking to come back to the team that turned him into the pro he is and if the contract is manageable, all he can do is help this team.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire