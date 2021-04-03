Steelers eyeing massive roster overhaul in 2022

This has been a very unusual offseason for every team in the NFL. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they went into the offseason with no money to spend but found a way to make enough moves to field what looks like a competitive football team this season.

But the salary-cap and roster outlook for next season looks very different. Just take a look at all these free agents the Steelers have in 2022.

The Steelers are set to have well over $100 million in salary-cap space but a huge list of guys to decide whether to bring back or not. The big names on this list are linebacker T.J. Watt, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Eric Ebron. It’s unfortunate the Steelers cannot get Watt an extension this offseason but the money just isn’t there.

But the big takeaway from those numbers is Pittsburgh could be just trying to cobble through the 2021 season and be competitive and will just blow the team up in 2022. The money will be there and there will be plenty of marginal players they can just let walk.

What do you think? Should Steelers fans expect huge changes to the roster next season? Let us know in the comments.

List