Steelers extend Mike Tomlin’s contract through 2021

The Steelers have only had three head coaches since the start of the 1969 season and that’s set to remain the case through at least the 2021 season.

The team announced on Thursday that Mike Tomlin has signed a one-year contract extension. His deal was set to expire after next season and the Steelers missed the playoffs last year, but the team still decided the time was right to affirm their commitment.

“I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin’s contract through the 2021 season,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we pursue our goal of winning another championship.”

Tomlin is entering his 13th season as the Steelers coach. He’s 125-66-1 in the regular season and 8-7 in the playoffs, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIII that made him the youngest coach in league history to win a Super Bowl.