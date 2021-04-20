Steelers extend Mike Tomlin through 2024

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Mike Tomlin era is set to continue in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed their head coach to a three-year extension through 2024.

“I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin’s contract through the 2024 season,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship.”

Tomlin is the third longest tenured head coach in the league, behind only New England’s Bill Belichick and New Orleans’ Sean Payton. The Steelers hired Tomlin in 2007 and Pittsburgh has not had a losing record with him at the helm. He’s compiled a 145-78-1 record, winning Super Bowl XLIII and coaching the team to an appearance in Super Bowl XLV.

“I am extremely grateful for this contract extension and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 14 seasons,” Tomlin said in a statement. “We have a goal of winning the organization’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season.”

Tomlin is just Pittsburgh’s third head coach since 1969. Chuck Noll led the team from 1969-1991 and Bill Cowher served as head coach from 1992-2006.

Steelers extend Mike Tomlin through 2024 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

