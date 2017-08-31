Steelers extend G.M. Kevin Colbert’s contract through 2020 draft

The Steelers extended coach Mike Tomlin’s contract through the 2020 season earlier this summer and now they’ve extended General Manager Kevin Colbert’s pact as well.

The team announced on Thursday that Colbert’s deal has been extended through at least the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I am excited to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert’s contract for an additional two years,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Kevin’s dedication and diligent work have played a major role in our success. We are pleased he will continue to lead our personnel efforts for at least the next three years.”

Colbert joined the Steelers in 2000 and spent 11 years as the director of football operations before getting the General Manager title. The Steelers have won one Super Bowl, made another and advanced to the playoffs 11 times during his time with the team.