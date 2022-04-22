Steelers expected to re-sign S Terrell Edmunds

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to re-sign safety Terrell Edmunds. Edmunds was the Steelers first-round draft pick back in 2018.

There were rumors that the Steelers were looking to sign a variety of free-agent safeties other than Edmunds including Tyrann Mathieu but seem to have settled on bringing Edmunds back to be the starting strong safety again in 2022.

Edmunds has started 60 of 64 possible games in his four-year NFL career. He is coming off of what was his best all-around season with 89 total tackles as well as two interceptions as well as a sack and six passes defended.

